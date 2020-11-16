Wichita COVID-19 test sites see drastic increase in demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As COVID-19 cases rise around Wichita and around the country, testing sites are feeling the pressure to keep up with the flood of people looking for answers and results.

One urgent care clinic in Andover is making its staff work around the clock.

Nurse practitioner at Xpress Wellness, Morgan Stuke said, “It is all hands on deck. We have extra providers that will pick up extra shifts to try to get more providers here to get testing to see more patients.”

Normally Stuke would be attending to urgent care needs. Instead, most of her time is spent testing people for COVID-19.

“Just really high demand, high volume right now, the need for testing and questions is well above what we can handle,” said Stuke. “As we see the increase of testing in the community, across the state, across the nation, we’re going to see that increase in demand for testing.”

Medical professionals and staff at Xpress Wellness in Andover said especially over the last few weeks, they’ve received hundreds of calls and messages a day from people requesting COVID-19 testing.

Stuke said, “On any given day, we open at eight usually by eleven we have 100 missed phone calls just in those first few hours of being open. I’m sure there’s probably well over 300 by the end of the day.”'

Stuke said the clinic tests about 50 patients a day and they often tell her how difficult it is to get an appointment anywhere.

“Some places book out two days in advance. We only book 25 hours in advance. But in general, I think people have a hard time getting rapid results anywhere,” said Stuke.

To help ease pressure from COVID-19 testing sites, Xpress Wellness asks the public to visit websites to schedule appointments instead of trying by phone.

“In between seeing patients, we don’t have time to answer phones and sit with people and talk to them,” said Stuke.

