WSU looking for businesses to receive COVID-19 test kits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) at Wichita State University is asking more businesses to sign up for test kits.

The MDL says it currently has the capacity to process 32,000 tests per week, but it does not have that many specimens at this time.

The lab is designed to help places like organizations, schools, businesses and churches open by testing employees and identifying cases of COVID, including asymptomatic cases.

Once a business signs up with the lab, one person from the business needs to go through a 45-minute training. That person takes the test kits to the employees who provide a saliva sample. Once the test kits are returned to the lab, the business will have results within 24 hours.

The lab is funded by CARES Act dollars designated for testing. Those funds have to be spent by the end of the year. The MDL says it has spent millions of dollars ordering testing supplies that are in high demand and in short supply.

The MDL could double testing capacity with additional funding from Sedgwick County. Commissioners did agree to provide the lab with an additional $4 million, but commissioners say they are waiting for WSU to complete paperwork before they spend the money. WSU says it is moving quickly to complete the paperwork.

The diagnostics lab says it’s critical to test more people to bring down the number of COVID cases. The MDL gave an example of one business that tested 15 employees. Four employees tested positive, although they did not exhibit any symptoms. The business was able to give those employees time off to recover and reduce the chances of spreading the illness among the other workers.

“This virus is not forgiving. It has a very long incubation period. We have a lot of asymptomatic carriers. I mean, it’s a novel virus, we’re still trying to understand it,” says Executive Director Tonya Witherspoon. “We can help people have some data when they should stay home, when they should keep themselves away.”

Businesses and organizations that would like to test through the MDL should contact the lab.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.