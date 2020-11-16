Yellow jumpsuit, Kwik Shop cup lead to arrest in deadly shooting at NE Wichita sports complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The outfit he wore and a cup he dropped helped police arrest the man now facing a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 21 deadly shooting at the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita, an arrest affidavit from Sedgwick County District Court explains.

A little before 10 p.m. Oct. 21, Wichita police officers, responding to an unrelated call for service at the Stryker Sports Complex, heard multiple gunshots within the complex. Inside the stadium where a youth football game had taken place, officers found three 9mm casings. Soon after, a woman called 911 to report she was driving 31-year-old Marquell Nolen to Wesley Medical Center’s emergency room after Nolen had been shot. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The case became a homicide investigation. Police reviewed video surveillance from Stryker that showed a then-unknown black man wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit and matching shoes in a disturbance with Nolen.

"During the disturbance, the unknown black male in the bright yellow jumpsuit produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at (Nolen) police said. “Surveillance footage shows the unknown black male in the bright yellow jumpsuit then fled the sports complex.”

As he ran, the man dropped a cup from Kwik Shop. This proved to be another key piece of evidence, the affidavit explains. He also lost one of his shoes. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Surveillance footage from the Kwik Shop in the 6300 block of East 13th Street North showed the man in the yellow jumpsuit that later ran from the scene at Stryker. The timing of his transaction at Kwik Shop was about 11 minutes before he was seen entering the Stryker Sports Complex. A Wichita police lieutenant reviewed the Kwik Shop footage and identified the man in the bright yellow jumpsuit as 26-year-old Maurice Antonio Hall, the arrest affidavit says.

An employee at a local athletics store later contacted ⁬Wichita police with information concerning the department’s release about the suspect in the bright yellow jumpsuit. The employee told police the jumpsuit was athletic apparel sold exclusively by the store.

“Additionally, the bright yellow jumpsuit was scheduled for release to the public on (Oct. 22),” police learned. "However, an exception to this was made for a black man who was a frequent shopper at the store.

The employee identified the man through his Facebook page, “Kansas Kash.” Police connected this page to Hall. The arrest affidavit doesn’t explain what led up to the disturbance between Hall and Nolen. Police also have not released those details. Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Hall on Nov. 3 during a car stop in downtown Wichita.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.