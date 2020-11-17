Arkansas City Public Schools go full remote as COVID-19 cases increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All schools in the Arkansas City school district moved to remote learning on Monday. The district made the move as the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines rise.

The temporary remote learning plan will run through the Thanksgiving break. After which the district said it hopes to resume the modified hybrid model (in-person learning four days per week with Wednesdays as remote learning days) on November 30 as long as conditions allow. The district said the plan will allow activities and athletics to continue, but the school board will make the final determination board review on Nov. 23.

“This time of remote learning is a great opportunity for us to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please follow the recommended health precautions, wear your mask, avoid gatherings, leave space between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene!” The district said.

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the school district said it would no longer be sharing individual updates on social media or the website. Instead, a weekly overview called the “COVID-19 Dashboard” will be shared each Friday.

Reminder: Students at ALL schools will be learning remotely starting tomorrow - Monday, November 16. FREE meals will be... Posted by USD 470 - Arkansas City Public Schools on Sunday, November 15, 2020

