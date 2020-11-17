Advertisement

Arkansas City Public Schools go full remote as COVID-19 cases increase

Remote learning
Remote learning(WIFR)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All schools in the Arkansas City school district moved to remote learning on Monday. The district made the move as the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines rise.

The temporary remote learning plan will run through the Thanksgiving break. After which the district said it hopes to resume the modified hybrid model (in-person learning four days per week with Wednesdays as remote learning days) on November 30 as long as conditions allow. The district said the plan will allow activities and athletics to continue, but the school board will make the final determination board review on Nov. 23.

“This time of remote learning is a great opportunity for us to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please follow the recommended health precautions, wear your mask, avoid gatherings, leave space between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene!” The district said.

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the school district said it would no longer be sharing individual updates on social media or the website. Instead, a weekly overview called the “COVID-19 Dashboard” will be shared each Friday.

Reminder: Students at ALL schools will be learning remotely starting tomorrow - Monday, November 16. FREE meals will be...

Posted by USD 470 - Arkansas City Public Schools on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wichita no longer site for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Homes in Harvey County largely untouched after what’s being called the Wheat State Fire burned...
Wheat State Fire burns across 5,000 acres of Harvey County
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita School Board approves week-long Thanksgiving break
S. Washington homicide
Wichita police make arrest in stabbing death on S. Washington
Wichita Bandits
National Women’s Football League introduces Wichita team

Latest News

The Ellsworth County Commission passed a resolution related to masks for the first time last...
Ellsworth County approves its first mask requirement
Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Ellsworth, Kansas
Inmate at Ellsworth Correctional Facility dies of COVID-19
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
Wesley Medical Center is among Wichita hospitals challenged by the surge in local COVID-19 cases.
Sedgwick County tops 25% percent positivity for COVID-19, hospitals ‘near crisis level’