Commencement cancelled for K-State

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has canceled its fall commencement ceremonies.

Kansas State University says due to an exponential increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus and throughout Kansas, it has decided to cancel its commencement activities for Nov. 20-22.

According to K-State, this includes the ceremonies scheduled for the Manhattan and Salina campuses.

