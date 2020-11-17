Advertisement

Crews respond to multiple grass fires in Cowley County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters are responding to multiple grass fires in Cowley County.

Dispatchers say the largest fire is located near 241st Road & 266th Road in Grant, Kan. Others are located at 206th Road & 271st Road in Burden, 28000 122nd Road in Cambridge and 92nd Road & 51st Road in Ninnescah.

Dispatchers said no structures have burned in these fires.

