Dodge City Commission approves mask ordinance

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Dodge City Commission Monday night passed an ordinance requiring people to wear masks “or other face coverings” in public spaces within the city. The commission passed its ordinance 4-1. It takes effect immediately and continues until Feb. 15, 2021 “unless extended or rescinded at an earlier date by a majority of the city commission.”

The city sited a “significant rise” in positive COVID-19 cases within Ford County and the State of Kansas as a whole for its decision. The ordinance is similar to action taken by several communities and counties across the state.

You can read Dodge City’s mask ordinance in its entirety here: Ordinance requiring masks or other face coverings in public spaces in the City of Dodge City.

As of Monday, statewide data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows that between Friday, Nov. 13 and Monday, there were 7,324 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths and 104 new hospitalizations.

