Ellsworth County approves its first mask requirement

The Ellsworth County Commission passed a resolution related to masks for the first time last...
The Ellsworth County Commission passed a resolution related to masks for the first time last week (week of Nov. 9, 2020).(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellsworth County Commission last week unanimously voted in favor of a mask resolution, the first of its kind passed in the county. Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with Ellsworth County’s health administrator who believes a mask mandate is necessary with cases on the rise.

“It was a way to be more practive4 than reactive,” Ellsworth County Health Administrator Kerianne Bhrlich said.

She said the number of new cases in Ellsworth County began increasing rapidly in early October.

“Like for the month of September, we had nine total cases. And then starting October, the first week, we were seeing 10 cases, then we were up to 13 cases the next week, and then 15 and then we ended the month of October with 34 cases in one week.”

Reaction to the order is mixed among people living in Ellsworth County.

“My feeling was we needed to wear masks. This virus is getting bad and anything we can do to stop it, I’m for it,” said Ellsworth resident Leonard Burmeister, among those supportive of the order.

Bhrlich said she hopes people see the importance behind the county commission’s decision and how it can help the health of the community.

