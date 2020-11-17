Fire weather likely Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that strong south winds gusting above 40 mph look likely for the eastern half of Kansas. Dry grass, low humidity, and very warm temperatures all play a key part in the setup. Fire weather watches are posted for central and south central Kansas.

South winds will continue to increase in the night with lows in the 30s and 40s. Highs will reach the 70s Wednesday afternoon and should set some records in western Kansas with a few highs getting into the 80s.

The wind scales back for western Kansas Thursday, but it will still be very gusty farther east. Look for temperatures to stay warmer than normal through the end of the week, then an approaching cold front and storm system will bring rain to the area by Saturday. Much cooler weather will cap off the weekend with highs in the 40s and low 50.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear; breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Sunny and very windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 53.

Thu: High: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy and warm.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 52 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 53 AM drizzle; evening & overnight rain.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 40 Early AM rain, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 29 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 33 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.