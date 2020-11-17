Health professionals emphasize personal responsibility in battle to contain COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The surge in positive COVID-19 tests, overall cases, and hospitalizations has motivated local leaders across Kansas to take action in the form of initiating restrictions to help contain the spread of the virus. While health organizations at the local, state, and national levels emphasize the importance of mask-wearing in public, social distancing, staying home when possible, and more frequent handwashing, the effectiveness of guidelines and more localized mandates all come down to personal responsibility.

We’ve been through about eight months of being encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing, and to spend more time at home.

“I’m personally over it. I kind of feel like a lot of people are over it as well,” Wichita resident Alexis Mayen said.

That’s a feeling shared by many, said Eric Litwiller with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas.

“A lot of people are kind of feeling over the pandemic because there’s this feeling that they don’t really know what the future is going to look like,” he said. ‘So why am I putting in this effort? Why am I depriving myself?’"

Litwiller said many people prefer to live in the moment.

“If I’m given the opportunity for a small reward today, or a larger one in the future, our brains are evolutionarily wired to take the short term today, because we don’t know if tomorrow is even going to come,” he said.

Litwiller said weighing the “living-in-the-moment” mindset against COVID-19 precautions is a bigger challenger with holidays approaching.

“We know Thanksgiving is right there. We know Christmas is right there, we can see it,” he said. "We bought presents, we bought turkey, so the reward is right there, which makes us even less likely to put that off for the longer-term reward.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said becoming relaxed to the virus may be the worst thing you can do, and that at the end of the day it’s all up to people’s choices when it comes to getting a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to take people coming together and saying, ‘we all want to pitch in together for the better good,’ by wearing a mask, physically distancing, washing your hands frequently. That’s inconvenient, but it’s not harming anyone,” Dr. Minns said. “Shutdowns harm people. They put people out of business, out of salaries. We don’t want to do that.”

