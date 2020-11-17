Advertisement

Heights High School football team gets Helping Hand for helping develop young leaders

By Natalie Davis
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Heights High School Football player didn’t hesitate when he saw a crash. He stepped in to help. KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers know the football team had something to do with the leadership and kindness he exhibited that day, so we decided to lend the team a Helping Hand.

Football at Heights High School is more than just a game.

“We just try to make sure we are preparing this young men for life experiences,” said high school football coach Dominick Dingle.

And prepared is exactly what junior safety James Lynn was when he saw a car crash right in front of him.

“We tried to get her out she was afraid to get out she was crying so we told her to calm down,” said Lynn.

Then he stayed at the scene and directed traffic for at least 15 minutes until police arrived.

“For James to step on the scene and participate and help a person in need really made me feel proud as a coach,” said Dingle.

Pretty awesome, right? We thought so! So we busted in on a team meeting with a surprise: $1,200 for the team!

“We’re definitely appreciative of that gift and that donation because of James Lynn and all the great, great things that he has done for our program,” said Dingle. “We’re just extremely excited about all the good things that our young men are going to continue to do as they go out and into their future endeavors.”

