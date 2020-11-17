Advertisement

Illinois boy, 4, reunited with parents after stolen vehicle prompted Amber Alert

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CNN) - Illinois authorities have canceled an Amber Alert after a 4-year-old boy was found safe.

Illinois State Police said Liam Barbarasa was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview when his father went inside the convenience store and left him sleeping in the back of a minivan.

Investigators believe a person jumped in the vehicle and drove it away with the child inside.

The boy was found safe in Chicago four hours later and was taken to a hospital to get checked out by doctors.

Liam’s aunt Lydia Hah said the family was relieved after learning the boy was found.

“We’re just so grateful that after four hours of him missing, we were able to finally get the news that he is safe,” Hah said. “We’re just so thankful to everybody. We had people searching in their cars near the area where the car was spotted. We’re just filled with gratitude to everybody for the prayers.”

Police are still searching for the suspect.

