North Dakota, South Dakota removed from Kansas travel quarantine list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) removed two states and three countries from its travel quarantine list: North Dakota, South Dakota, Andorra, Belgium and Czechia.

Kansans who have traveled during the below dates, as well as those who have been on a cruise or attended any out-of-state mass gatherings with 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance and wear masks, will need to quarantine.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates.

Traveled to or from South Dakota between November 4 – November 17.

Traveled to or from Belgium and Czechia between November 4 – November 17.

Traveled to or from North Dakota between October 21 – November 17.

Traveled to or from the country of Andorra between October 21 – November 17.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

“The removal of states from our list isn’t cause for celebration,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “We base our list on new case rates by population size and unfortunately, Kansas' numbers are increasing significantly. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, avoid large gatherings. Each one of us is responsible for our actions.”

Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 500 or more persons in a single room or space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This includes parades, fairs and festivals. Mass gatherings does not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 500 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes.

