Reno County health order requires masks in public, limits gatherings to 10 people

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County so far this week reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations and overall cases in the county continue to skyrocket. In response, the county passed new restrictions with a health order that requires masks in public and limits gathering sizes to 10 people when social distancing of at least six feet isn’t possible.

The order has exemptions for religious gatherings, schools, public buildings, hospitals, government operations, shopping malls “and other retail establishments,” arenas and outdoor stadiums, all where people are generally not within six feet of each other for more than 10 minutes."

Recreational and youth-oriented sports activities can still take place, but attendance is limited to two people per participant, and the events will have to follow social distancing practices.

The order is effective starting Wednesday (Nov. 18), but some fear people in Reno County, even county leaders won’t follow the recommendations within the order. Eyewitness News has heard from many in Reno County, including a county commissioner, who believe that masks do not work as a form of protection from the virus. And with new restrictions in place, some fear politics will stop people from following recommendations.

“I call it the China virus. We know a lot about that virus now. It conveys an erroneous narrative of masks and how efficacious they are, and at the end of the day, they really don’t change anything,” Interim Reno County Commissioner Mark Steffen said.

Fellow commissioner Ron Hirst said even if masks are 40 percent effective, the latest number he said he’s heard, “that’s better than zero.”

The Hutchinson Daily News reports that Steffen, an anesthesiologist and pain-management doctor in private practice has no background in epidemiology. The newspaper said Steffen took his seat on the commission last Tuesday, appointed to the post by members of the local Republican party. also said the commission needs to make “science-based decisions,” which he said includes stopping the “freeze” on hydroxychloroquine."

The CDC says that medication overall is not effective against COVID-19. Health experts say misinformation is part of the problem as healthcare workers struggle to manage the spike in cases across several states, including Kansas.

“We have literally had people come in with COVID, short of breath, go the X-ray, the doctors say, ‘you have COVId,’ and they say ‘it’s a conspiracy theory. I don’t have COVID,’ only to come back later and end up in the ICU,” Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Vice President Chuck Welch said.

A petition demanding more COVID-19 restrictions in Reno County generated more than 1,000 signatures.

“There are other people who feel the government shouldn’t tell them what to do, but in other situations, the government does step in and help us,” petition organizer Mimi Meredith said.

The Reno County Commission will review the new order on Dec. 15. It’s set to expire on Dec. 18.

