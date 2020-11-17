Safe housing options available for Kansans impacted by COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas is working to help protect Kansans and their families affected by COVID-19. Non-congregate sheltering is an option for people in multiple communities across the state (see below).

The sheltering is available for those who cannot safely isolate or quarantine in their homes if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, been exposed to someone who’s tested positive, or live or work in at-risk environments.

“The most effective way to slow the spread of the virus is to isolate or quarantine yourself away from others in your household,” said Devan Tucking, human services branch director, Kansas Division of Emergency Management in a press release. “These non-congregate shelter options are being provided because we know it is not always possible to isolate or quarantine someone in a single-family residence where people must share a kitchen, a bathroom, laundry room and other spaces.”

Non-congregate shelters are provided in coordination with the Kansas Department of Children and Families, Kansas Division of Emergency Management and local emergency management and public health departments.

Shelters are located in the following locations:

-Ford County-Dodge City

-Johnson County-Gardner

-Leavenworth County-Lansing

-Lyon County-Emporia

-Saline County-Saline

-Seward County-Liberal

-Wyandotte County-Kansas City

Contact your local health department if you require non-congregate housing.

The state says the shelters provide free housing, three meals a day and snacks, laundry service, and a cleaning service to provide a safe shelter to avoid exposing households to the COVID-19 virus and help stop the spread of the virus.

“Isolation and quarantine not only protect the rest of your family, it helps slow the spread of the virus throughout your workplace, school, and the community at large,” Secretary Laura Howard, Department of Children and Families, said. “COVID-19 has affected thousands and may potentially affect thousands more, so it’s up to each of us to do our part to slow and stop its spread until an effective vaccine is available.”

