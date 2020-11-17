Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office warns of Benefit Fund scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it received several phone calls on Tuesday about someone claiming to be “Deputy Jeff Bridges.” The caller asked for donations for the Sheriff’s Benefit Fund Food Boxes and wanted to take a credit card number over the phone.

“The Benefit Fund does partner with a third party agency to help collect donations for the food boxes. However, they will NEVER ask for money over the phone and will send you a packet of information on how to make a donation if you choose to,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

If you get a phone call about this, the sheriff’s office said you can always call 316-660-3880 to confirm donations are being taken.

