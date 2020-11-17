Advertisement

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office warns of Benefit Fund scam

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it received several phone calls on Tuesday about someone claiming to be “Deputy Jeff Bridges.” The caller asked for donations for the Sheriff’s Benefit Fund Food Boxes and wanted to take a credit card number over the phone.

“The Benefit Fund does partner with a third party agency to help collect donations for the food boxes. However, they will NEVER ask for money over the phone and will send you a packet of information on how to make a donation if you choose to,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

If you get a phone call about this, the sheriff’s office said you can always call 316-660-3880 to confirm donations are being taken.

❗️❗️❗️ SCAM ALERT ❗️❗️❗️ We have received several phone calls today about someone claiming to be "Deputy Jeff Bridges",...

Posted by Sedgwick County Sheriff on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wichita no longer site for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Gregg Marshall has tendered his resignation as Wichita State Head Basketball Coach
Gregg Marshall resigns as head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State University
Bull elk in Smith County
Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas
Wichita Bandits
National Women’s Football League introduces Wichita team
Money
Kansas governor announces $37.5 million in grants for KS small businesses

Latest News

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Winfield Police Department warns of spoofing scam
Sign for Dodge City, Kansas
Dodge City Commission approves mask ordinance
Kansas travel quarantine list
North Dakota, South Dakota removed from Kansas travel quarantine list
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Sedgwick County surveys interest in COVID-19 vaccine