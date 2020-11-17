Sedgwick County surveys interest in COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County wants to know how likely you are to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

The county is asking residents in south-central Kansas, including Sedgwick County, to complete an anonymous survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCKCOVID19

The county said survey responses will help the Sedgwick County Health Department plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and information.

The Health Department partnered with KU School of Medicine – Wichita to create the survey. Regional and county-specific results will be analyzed by the KU School of Medicine – Wichita.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.