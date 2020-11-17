Advertisement

Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find it hard to breathe through a face mask during exercise, there’s probably no reason to take it off.

That’s a conclusion from U.S. and Canadian researchers, who published their study on Monday in the journal The Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

The researchers said breathing through a face mask during physical activity can feel harder, but there’s little evidence that masks significantly impact lung function or make any measurable difference for people who are in good health.

They said their conclusion applies pretty much the same to men and women, and to adults of all ages.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wichita no longer site for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Bull elk in Smith County
Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas
Wichita Bandits
National Women’s Football League introduces Wichita team
Money
Kansas governor announces $37.5 million in grants for KS small businesses
Homes in Harvey County largely untouched after what’s being called the Wheat State Fire burned...
Wheat State Fire burns across 5,000 acres of Harvey County

Latest News

Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.
Free Thanksgiving dinner available from Walmart, Ibotta
"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation starts 3-week lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 cases