Sunny skies and Fall temps for Kansas today

By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a tame Tuesday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will quickly climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon under bright, blue skies.

The wind will become a concern tonight into tomorrow. A strong and gusty breeze from the south will keep temperatures well above normal for mid-November, but it will also raise the risk of wildfires.

High temperatures in the middle to upper 70s (80s?) on Wednesday and Thursday will place parts of Kansas in record high territory.

Our next weather maker is not expected to arrive until this weekend. While both rain and cooler conditions are expected to return to Kansas, the exact details, like timing and strength are to be determined.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly clear; breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Sunny and very windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 52.

Thu: High: 75. Low: 53. Mostly sunny; breezy and warm.

Fri: High: 74. Low: 52. Mostly sunny; continued warm

Sat: High: 61. Low: 42. Mostly cloudy; rain in the afternoon.

Sun: High: 49. Low: 29. Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: High: 54. Low: 33. Mix of sun and clouds.

