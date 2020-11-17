Valley Center Public Schools to participate in COVID-19 testing pilot program

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center school district is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to offer free COVID-19 tests for symptomatic students and staff. It’s a part of the state’s pilot program to deploy rapid testing to areas where it’s needed.

The district said the Abbott-BinaxNOW Antigen Test will be used to collect the specimen. This involves inserting a small swab, similar to a Q-tip, approximately one inch into the front of the nose. The results of the test are available within 15 minutes.

Students must have symptoms for two days prior to testing. Staff may be tested after the onset of symptoms. School nurses have been trained in the process, and the district must receive a signed, informed consent form prior to any testing.

Tests will be conducted curbside in the circle drive at Valley Center High School from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and again from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Staff and students who believe they meet the criteria for testing should call their school nurse to set up a time and to obtain the Informed Consent paperwork.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.