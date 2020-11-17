Advertisement

Wichita woman took 17-year-old across state lines for prositution

Taylor Kinsey was arrested for taking a 17-year-old girl across Kansas state lines for...
Taylor Kinsey was arrested for taking a 17-year-old girl across Kansas state lines for prostitution.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to engage in commercial sex acts.

Taylor Kinsey, 22, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation for prostitution. In her plea, she admitted she recruited a 17-year-old victim to engage in prostitution. Kinsey transported the minor from Wichita to Oklahoma City to engage in commercial sex acts.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 5. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 90 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wichita no longer site for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Gregg Marshall has tendered his resignation as Wichita State Head Basketball Coach
Gregg Marshall resigns as head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State University
Bull elk in Smith County
Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas
Wichita Bandits
National Women’s Football League introduces Wichita team
Money
Kansas governor announces $37.5 million in grants for KS small businesses

Latest News

COVID-19 testing
Valley Center Public Schools to participate in COVID-19 testing pilot program
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall in the second half during the first round of the NCAA...
Shocker fans, former players react to Gregg Marshall departure
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas
Reno County health order requires masks in public, limits gatherings to 10 people
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Winfield Police Department warns of spoofing scam