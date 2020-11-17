Advertisement

Wichita youth football team aims for national tournament

The 7th grade Wichita Cowboys are ranked 7th in their age group
By Braxton Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A month after an abrupt end to their season in Wichita, the 7th grade Wichita Cowboys team will compete on the national stage.

“These boys have been through a lot,” explained Cowboys’ coach A.J. Bohannon. “There is kind of a dark area around Wichita little league football so we would be able to go down there and turn everything around, the way that people think about the things that have happened here. We can have a special effect to go down and change the narrative,” he finished.

The Cowboys are ranked seventh in the country in their age group and have a chance to play in the American Youth Football National Championship. Only the top 8 teams in the country are invited. For some players, this will their first trip to the Sunshine State.

“We have thirty kids on our team, ten have been to Florida so twenty of our guys, this will be their first chance,” Bohannon explained.

The Cowboys are looking to turn tragedy into triumph and have already hit the ground running to raise funds for their trip. Bohannon says they expect the trip to cost $10,000, with Emprise Bank matching up to $5,000 in donations.

Community support is something Bohannon says he hopes his team sees, knowing how much it will help his team to see the city’s support.

“I really preach to them that being students first and athletes second, so for them to see the community help them meet one of their goals on the field it would mean a lot for these kids to see,” he finished.

Donate to the Cowboys' fund here.

