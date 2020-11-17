Advertisement

Winfield Police Department warns of spoofing scam

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield Police Department is warning residents about a possible spoofing scam.

Police said a Winfield resident received a call from a scammer who said they were with the FBI, and that they located his social security card in a car with blood, drugs, and guns. The resident didn’t give the caller any personal information and instead, called the police department to report what had happened.

The department said the call appeared to come from a local number which was likely “spoofed,” meaning the scammer used software to disguise his actual phone number and instead display one appearing to be from the Winfield area.

If you receive a call like this, police advise that you hang up immediately without providing any personal information.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wichita no longer site for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Gregg Marshall has tendered his resignation as Wichita State Head Basketball Coach
Gregg Marshall resigns as head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State University
Bull elk in Smith County
Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas
Wichita Bandits
National Women’s Football League introduces Wichita team
Money
Kansas governor announces $37.5 million in grants for KS small businesses

Latest News

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office warns of Benefit Fund scam
Sign for Dodge City, Kansas
Dodge City Commission approves mask ordinance
Kansas travel quarantine list
North Dakota, South Dakota removed from Kansas travel quarantine list
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Sedgwick County surveys interest in COVID-19 vaccine