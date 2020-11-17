Winfield Police Department warns of spoofing scam

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield Police Department is warning residents about a possible spoofing scam.

Police said a Winfield resident received a call from a scammer who said they were with the FBI, and that they located his social security card in a car with blood, drugs, and guns. The resident didn’t give the caller any personal information and instead, called the police department to report what had happened.

The department said the call appeared to come from a local number which was likely “spoofed,” meaning the scammer used software to disguise his actual phone number and instead display one appearing to be from the Winfield area.

If you receive a call like this, police advise that you hang up immediately without providing any personal information.

