Advertisement

YMCA cancels annual We Care Dinner due to COVID-19 concerns

YMCA We Care Dinner 2019
YMCA We Care Dinner 2019(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Greater Wichita YMCA said Tuesday it will cancel its annual We Care Dinner originally scheduled for November 25, 2020.

“Due to recent increases in COVID-19 cases in our community, we feel it is in the best interest of our staff, volunteers, members and participants that we cancel the dinner at this time. This is not a decision that we have taken lightly as the annual We Care Dinner has become a highlight of the year for the YMCA. However, safety must remain a priority given our current environment,” the YMCA said in a release.

The turkeys that were donated by Cargill will be donated to the Lord’s Diner for meals throughout November and December. If you’re in need of a Thanksgiving meal, you can find more information on United Way’s Thanksgiving Guide (again excluding the We Care Dinner) or by calling 211 for assistance.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wichita no longer site for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Bull elk in Smith County
Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas
Wichita Bandits
National Women’s Football League introduces Wichita team
Money
Kansas governor announces $37.5 million in grants for KS small businesses
Homes in Harvey County largely untouched after what’s being called the Wheat State Fire burned...
Wheat State Fire burns across 5,000 acres of Harvey County

Latest News

Researchers said there’s little evidence that wearing a face mask during physical activity...
Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise
"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation starts 3-week lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 cases
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 4 states