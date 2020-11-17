YMCA cancels annual We Care Dinner due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Greater Wichita YMCA said Tuesday it will cancel its annual We Care Dinner originally scheduled for November 25, 2020.

“Due to recent increases in COVID-19 cases in our community, we feel it is in the best interest of our staff, volunteers, members and participants that we cancel the dinner at this time. This is not a decision that we have taken lightly as the annual We Care Dinner has become a highlight of the year for the YMCA. However, safety must remain a priority given our current environment,” the YMCA said in a release.

The turkeys that were donated by Cargill will be donated to the Lord’s Diner for meals throughout November and December. If you’re in need of a Thanksgiving meal, you can find more information on United Way’s Thanksgiving Guide (again excluding the We Care Dinner) or by calling 211 for assistance.

