You can provide gifts for area seniors in need. Here’s how.

Santa for a Senior
Santa for a Senior(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We care about the state of mind of Kansas seniors, and we know this year has been really tough. There’s an effort underway to get gifts under your tree this holiday season.

If you want to spread some joy to seniors, check out the “Be a Santa To a Senior” program.

The program has been around for 17 years, but things are a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Home Instead is partnering with Amazon Business to create a contactless gift-giving experience.

All you need to do is go to this site: https://www.beasantatoasenior.com/

Enter your zip code and you’ll see wish lists from local seniors.

The program runs through December 15.

