4You: Wichita mom makes special donation to Wesley NICU for son’s 3rd birthday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

A Wichita mother this week made a special donation to Wesley Medical Center in honor of her son’s birthday. Easton turned three on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Born at 29 weeks, he spent extended time at Wesley’s NICU when he was a newborn.

In honor of his birthday, his mother, Anna Wray, delivered about 400 blooks to Wesley. She said in addition to Easton, her twins also were born premature and spent their early days in Wesley’s NICU. She read to all three of her children during their time in the NICU.

“Having something as simple as a book to read to your baby brings a little bit of normalcy to our lives as parents,” said Wesley NICU parent navigator volunteer Amanda Carter. “It’s just a little bright spot of hope that we can bring to our families.”

Wray said she read to her babies in Wesley’s NICU because her doctor recommended it for bonding and development.

In preparation for the upcoming holiday travel season, Tabor College on Tuesday (Nov. 17) offered vehicle safety checkups for its students. Members of the college’s facilities operations team opened their shop to help check tire pressure and fluid levels in students' vehicles. The idea came after the director of facilities at the college saw many vehicles in the student parking lot with low tires. The safety checks were offered to students at no cost.

