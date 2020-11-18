Campus’ Sterling Chapman commits to Tulsa

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Campus High School senior Sterling Chapman will now head to Tulsa. The reigning Class 6A Player of the Year committed to the Golden Hurricane men’s basketball program on Wednesday.

“It feels good, they were on me from the very beginning. They were my first offer and even after I chose Wichita State they still showed interest," said Chapman. “Coach Haith told me he was the guard that he wanted, he kept telling me that through the process and I’m excited”

Chapman’s options included Tulsa, SMU, Grand Canyon University and Wichita State University. You may remember he announced his commitment to the hometown Wichita State Shockers live with KWCH on October 6, but reopened his recruitment after the stories that Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall was accused of misconduct toward players and coaches.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.