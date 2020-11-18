Advertisement

Champions Classic Specifics Announced

Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020
BRISTOL, Conn. (KU ATHLETIC RELEASE) - No. 6 Kansas will face No. 10 Kentucky in the 2020 State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 8:30 p.m. (Central) on ESPN, the network announced Wednesday. 

Traditionally, the State Farm Champions Classic has been a doubleheader played at the same location with national powers Duke and Michigan State joining Kansas and Kentucky in the annual event which began 2011. With the worldwide pandemic, this year’s Champions Classic will have Duke host Michigan State in Durham, North Carolina, on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. (Central), just before the Kansas-Kentucky contest in Indy.

There will be no spectators in attendance at any of the Champions Classic contests. Kansas is 4-5 in the Champions Classic and the Jayhawks have won three of their last four appearances in the event. Kentucky and Duke are each 5-4 and Michigan State 3-6 in the Champions Classic. 

Kansas has won three of the last four meetings with Kentucky with UK holding a 23-9 all-time series lead. KU is 1-2 versus UK in the Champions Classic.

