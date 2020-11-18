City of Wichita to consider county mask mandate enforcement Thursday, USD 259 urges adoption

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will discuss enforcing Sedgwick County’s mask ordinance at a special meeting Thursday. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m.

USD 259 is urging cities in its area – Wichita, Kechi, Park City, and Bel Aire – to enforce the order. In a letter supporting the resolution by the district, it said that the district is in the process of considering closing “a number” of school buildings due to staffing shortages. The letter continued, saying if the order is not enforced, the district will have to close even more buildings.

“Clearly, the current practice of asking citizens to voluntarily comply with COVID-19 safety measures is not working universally,” the letter reads.

After discussions at the BOE meeting, our district drafted and sent a letter yesterday to the mayors and councilmembers of Wichita, Kechi, Park City, and Bel Aire. Posted by USD 259 Board of Education Representative Ben Blankley on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.