Advertisement

City of Wichita to consider county mask mandate enforcement Thursday, USD 259 urges adoption

Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will discuss enforcing Sedgwick County’s mask ordinance at a special meeting Thursday. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m.

USD 259 is urging cities in its area – Wichita, Kechi, Park City, and Bel Aire – to enforce the order. In a letter supporting the resolution by the district, it said that the district is in the process of considering closing “a number” of school buildings due to staffing shortages. The letter continued, saying if the order is not enforced, the district will have to close even more buildings.

“Clearly, the current practice of asking citizens to voluntarily comply with COVID-19 safety measures is not working universally,” the letter reads.

After discussions at the BOE meeting, our district drafted and sent a letter yesterday to the mayors and councilmembers of Wichita, Kechi, Park City, and Bel Aire.

Posted by USD 259 Board of Education Representative Ben Blankley on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregg Marshall has tendered his resignation as Wichita State Head Basketball Coach
Gregg Marshall resigns as head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State University
Bull elk in Smith County
Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas
Antibody testing graphic.
Dillons launches COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Testing at all pharmacy locations
Taylor Kinsey was arrested for taking a 17-year-old girl across Kansas state lines for...
Wichita woman took 17-year-old across state lines for prositution
Money
Kansas governor announces $37.5 million in grants for KS small businesses

Latest News

The school district is working on deploying more than 11,000 devices leading into the...
Wichita Public Schools deploying laptops to elementary students for possible move to remote learning after Thanksgiving
Oct 5, 2019; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners...
KU football game vs. Texas postponed to Dec. 12
Robert Hood was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of East Oneida at approximately 11...
Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old man with dementia
(MGN)
Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported ahead of new COVID-19 precautions announcement