Gov. Kelly to announce new COVID-19 precautions

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to announce new steps the state is taking to fight the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the region.

