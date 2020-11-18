Gov. Kelly to announce new COVID-19 precautions
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas.
Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to announce new steps the state is taking to fight the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the region.
If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook live.
