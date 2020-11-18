Kansas schools face new set of challenges as holiday break approaches

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many Kansas schools face a new set of challenges this month as we approach one week until Thanksgiving, the first holiday break for students since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Some districts fear gatherings and travel could cause cases in schools to increase, leading to district-wide remote learning. Ahead of the Thanksgiving break, schools are seeing spikes in absences as COVID-19 cases rise across Kansas.

“Cases and absences from both students and staff over the past couple of weeks have increased significantly,” said Circle Public Schools Superintendent Don Potter.

As teachers quarantine and isolate, many are unable to teach, which is why some districts, like Ark City, are switching to remote learning.

“While safety is our top priority, we’re also facing logistical concerns,” Ark City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ron Ballard said. “We simply do not have enough personnel available to operate an in-person learning model.”

United Teachers of Wichita President Kimberly Howard said this could become a reality for Wichita Public Schools, the state’s largest district. Last week, the district had 805 staff members absent. Most of the teachers absent due to COVID-19 are in quarantine because of exposure and have not necessarily tested positive for the virus. Even if they don’t contract the virus, the quarantine for exposure or close contact is 14 days.

“Our staffing levels have reached a critical point,” Howard said.

With the holidays fast approaching, districts worry the staffing shortages will worsen.

“That’s one reason we’re looking at the possibility of going remote until December 6 following the Thanksgiving holiday,” Howard said. “It’s just another mitigating factor to help us continue our in-person learning.”

Currently, in Wichita Public Schools, students in sixth through 12th grades are already learning remotely and will continue to do so until late January (through the school year’s second nine weeks). If COVID-19 levels worsen to a less manageable point for the district, the change to remote learning would come for elementary school students.

Howard said the Wichita school district has finally received some of the laptops it’s been waiting on for months, and some elementary schools began distributing them this week, just in case students don’t return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.