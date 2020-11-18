Kansas State High School Activities Association considers delay in winter sports season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The executive board for the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted Wednesday on a proposal to delay the start of the winter sports season to Jan. 15.

The proposal would exclude fans from Jan. 15-28. Then, limited fans would be allowed in Jan. 29 through the remainder of the winter season (in locations where fans are allowed). Masks will be mandatory except for athletes during competition and officials during live action.

The proposal would also reduce the basketball season to 13 games, bowling to 8 matches, swimming and diving to 6 per athlete and wrestling to 12 events. Teams would be able to practice until Dec. 22, but a moratorium on practicing would be enforced from Dec. 23-Dec. 31. In locations where it is appropriate to resume, practices would resume on Jan. 1.

The executive board unanimously approved the proposal. The final vote now goes to a special Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.

