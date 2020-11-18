Advertisement

KU football game vs. Texas postponed to Dec. 12

Oct 5, 2019; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners...
Oct 5, 2019; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Memorial Stadium &amp;copy;KellyRoss(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas football game vs. Texas on Saturday, Nov. 21 will be postponed to Dec. 12 due to KU’s inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference. The position group affected has a combination of injuries and contact tracing. Since Nov. 8, the KU football program has performed 825 COVID-19 tests with five returning positive on different testing days during that time span.

Prior to the season, the Big 12 Conference announced its football game cancellation thresholds. The minimum number of players required to play a game was set at 53, with specific numbers established for each position group.

The Jayhawks are now set to play next on Nov. 28 at home against TCU. Announced yesterday by Chancellor Girod, fans will not be permitted to attend the matchup versus the Horned Frogs due to the current spike of positive COVID-19 cases.

