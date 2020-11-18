Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA Kan. (KWCH) - An 81-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Wednesday (Nov. 18) after testing positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) reported. The department said the inmate is the fifth from Lansing’s prison and 11th Kansas inmate to die after testing positive for the virus.

KDOC reported the inmate was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to the hospital on Nov. 13. He tested positive at the hospital where he also died. The department said the inmate, serving a life sentence, had “underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.”

