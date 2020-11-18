Advertisement

Latest report from KDHE shows more than 5K new COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths

Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday’s updated report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows more than 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, 60 additional deaths and 130 hospitalizations from the virus. The KDHE releases updates with COVID-19 stats every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Across Kansas, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive for the month of November is 19.8 percent. This is down slightly from KDHE’s previous report Monday, but much higher than health officials want to see. In Sedgwick County, the positive test rate is up to 28.4 percent. To put the numbers in perspective, New York City moved its schools to remote learning Wednesday after the positive percentage rate reached 3 percent.

In response to the numbers across Kansas, several school districts across the state are also moving students to remote learning.

