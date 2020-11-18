Advertisement

Man arrested after robbing dollar store with machete Sunday evening

Wichita Police said that Davion Holloman, 20, entered a Dollar General in south Wichita with a machete demanding money.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested a man for aggravated robbery after robbing a Dollar General with a machete.

On Sunday evening, Wichita Police said that Davion Holloman, 20, entered a Dollar General in south Wichita with a machete demanding money.

Workers gave the suspect money and then fled on foot. No one was injured.

Holloman was arrested Tuesday evening after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Holloman was also convicted on a previous felony charge and on parole with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing, and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

