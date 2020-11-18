Man arrested after robbing dollar store with machete Sunday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested a man for aggravated robbery after robbing a Dollar General with a machete.

On Sunday evening, Wichita Police said that Davion Holloman, 20, entered a Dollar General in south Wichita with a machete demanding money.

Workers gave the suspect money and then fled on foot. No one was injured.

Holloman was arrested Tuesday evening after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Holloman was also convicted on a previous felony charge and on parole with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing, and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.