Man charged with murder in shooting at Stryker Sports Complex released after bond lowered

he Wichita Police Department (WPD) is requesting assistance from the community in locating 23-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas, who is wanted in connection to the shooting at the Stryker Sports Complex,(Wichita Police Dept.)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Maurice Hall, the man arrested for a deadly shooting at the Stryker Sports Complex in October, has been let out on bond after being lowered from $1 million.

Hall is facing a first-degree murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges stem from a shooting on Oct. 21 at the Stryker Sports Complex that killed 31-year-old Marquell Nolen.

A spokesperson with the district attorney’s office said that Hall was released on Nov. 12 after his bond was lowered by a judge. Hall’s bond was originally set at $1 million but was lowered to $400,000, according to jail records.

Hall’s next court date is set for Dec. 17.

Earlier this week, an affidavit from the district attorney’s office explained that Hall’s bright yellow jumpsuit and a cup he had dropped at the scene helped police arrest him in connection to the shooting.

