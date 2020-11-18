Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported ahead of new COVID-19 precautions announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of an announcement for new COVID-19 precautions for the state of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 5,853 new cases since Monday. The statewide total since the beginning of the pandemic is at 128,594.

Deaths also increased by 60 and hospitalizations by 130 since Monday.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to make an announcement on new steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

