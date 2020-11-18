Advertisement

Rain chances getting closer for Kansas

Clouds roll in Friday with wet weather expected Saturday
Rain chances return to Kansas for the upcoming weekend.
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that after a very windy day and a dry week, chances for rain will return to the Sunflower state heading into the weekend. It will also be turning much cooler into the weekend too.

Gusty winds will relax heading into Thursday and should start turning to the north for much of central and western Kansas. Early morning temperatures will be a mix of 40s and 50s, and highs will still warm into the 60s and 70s. It will mean more above average temperatures statewide.

Clouds start moving in Friday with a stalled front in south central Kansas. Some drizzle may develop by early Friday evening, but for most of the state, rain chances won’t arrive until Saturday. Amounts of .50″ to an inch look possible for most of the state, but north of I-70, it may end up being less than .50″

Highs will be getting back closer to normal over the weekend with 40s and 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; still breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 52.

Fri: High: 60 Turning cloudy; patch P.M. drizzle.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 45 Cloudy; showers likely.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 40 Decreasing clouds; a bit breezy.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 32 Turing mostly cloudy; overnight showers.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 38 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 37 Sunny.

