Sedgwick County Sheriff warns of food box donation scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a scam targeting residents. Officals say they’ve received several phone calls about someone claiming to be “Deputy Jeff Bridges.”

That person says they’re working on behalf of the Sheriff’s Benefit Fund Food Boxes and asks for donations via credit card.

Don’t fall for it.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Benefit Fund does partner with a third party agency to help collect donations for food boxes, however they will never ask for money over the phone. Instead, they will offer to send you a packet of information on how to make donations.

If you get a call asking for direct donations, hang up and contact the Sheriff’s Office at (316) 660-3880 to report it.

