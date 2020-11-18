Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old man with dementia

Robert Hood was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of East Oneida at approximately 11...
Robert Hood was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of East Oneida at approximately 11 a.m., driving a grey 2005 Chevy TrailBlazer with a handicap tag.(Wichita Police)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 88-year-old man with dementia.

Robert Hood was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of East Oneida at approximately 11 a.m., driving a grey 2005 Chevy TrailBlazer with a handicap tag.

Hood is described as 5′11″, 200lbs, and grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat, and a long-sleeve green and white shirt.

If you know his whereabouts, have seen him or his vehicle, call 911 immediately.

