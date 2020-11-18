Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 88-year-old man with dementia.

Robert Hood was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of East Oneida at approximately 11 a.m., driving a grey 2005 Chevy TrailBlazer with a handicap tag.

Hood is described as 5′11″, 200lbs, and grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat, and a long-sleeve green and white shirt.

If you know his whereabouts, have seen him or his vehicle, call 911 immediately.

