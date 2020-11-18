State of Kansas finds solution for those who need to quarantine, have no place to stay

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The State of Kansas has a solution for those who need to quarantine, but don’t have a place to stay. The state set up shelters across Kansas for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus but don’t have a stable housing situation.

In order to find the nearest available shelter if you need to quarantine and don’t have another place to stay, contact your local health department and let them know about your situation. The shelters that are available can be used by anyone in need facing a quarantine situation, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management says.

The service is free. The shelters also provide meals, drinks, snacks, and laundry and cleaning services. The state reports seeing a variety of Kansans utilize the services and it wants people to continue doing so.

“I want citizens especially to know that if they’re concerned about going home due to exposure if they’re concerned due to being positive for COVID-19, that this site is there to support them,” said Devan Tucking with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “We want to help them keep their families safe, and overall, we want to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

