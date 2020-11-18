State of Mind: Coping with ‘second wave’ of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The pandemic can’t take away the enjoyment Jennifer Melcher’s girls get from a mild fall day. But it certainly has tried to steal some of her enjoyment this year.

“I have dealt with depression in general before. And, I lost my job at the beginning of July, due to COVID. In some ways, that was so freeing. Because working from home with a two and three-year-old at the time, it was hard to feel I was doing well at anything,” Melcher said.

She re-focused on being a stay-at-home mom and created a small bubble with safety-minded friends and outdoor playdates.

“I learned this summer that being outdoors and being with other people and doing things, was really helpful for me to effectively take care of my children in the best way. And now that we are going into the winter, I’m a little bit nervous,” Melcher said.

Mental health experts worry about that too as the country moves into what some are calling a “second wave,” or another spike in COVID-19 infections.

Anoria Carlson is a licensed specialist clinical social worker and addictions counselor at Prairie View. She said at the beginning of the pandemic there was a lot of panic. People didn’t know what to do and that “took a huge toll on our mental health.”

“I think going into this next wave, knowing what we know, and what we should be doing, and using those things, and being very cautious how we move forward with things to protect ourselves and the others around us,” Carlson said.

Melcher and her family are also already decorating for Christmas.

“I was just texting with my mother-in-law and sisters-in-law. We’re going to do a Facetime (or) Zoom call and we’re drawing names over Facetime prior to Christmas. We’re sending small gifts to each other and gift cards online,” Melcher said.

That’s the attitude that can make the difference.

“Trying to stay focused on the present and what people can do now, is the most helpful in that aspect, because we don’t know how long this will last,” Carlson said.

Melcher said she’s a fan of therapy and she’s already reached out to her therapist as the holidays and winter months approach.

“It’s learning to manage my own emotions and expectations for myself in this climate has been very interesting,” Melcher said.

Carlson said she sees patients with depression and anxiety linked to the pandemic. She said asking for help, even using a crisis line, should be something you’re not afraid to do.

“People are worried that their problem isn’t big enough. They’re going to tell them it’s not a big deal and they don’t need to be calling. They’re worried that they might think their problem is too big of a deal and call the police or have someone come check on them, and they don’t want to go to the hospital and they don’t want an intervention of that nature,” Carlson said.

Melcher is using the tools she knows work to keep her family and herself mentally healthy - outside time while they can, exercise, and someone to talk to.

“I know things will get better and life will return to normal. And I’m not holding my breath because I know it’s so important to be present. And I don’t want to close my eyes and wait for this to all be over. I want to embrace it the best way I know how and that’s why I think talking to a therapist will really help me bring the tools so that I can find gratitude and joy and many blessings in all of this,” Melcher said.

If you find yourself feeling down or in the midst of a mental health crisis, these are some of the resources available.

Resource Phone number COMCARE 24-hour Crisis Line 316-660-7500 Mental Health Association 316-652-2590 Prairie View Crisis Line 1-800-362-0180 or text 741741 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK

