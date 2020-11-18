Advertisement

Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties

By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying Wednesday that they were the sight of the “worst irregularities” although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none.

Trump paid for the recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties overnight Tuesday and planned to submit the required paperwork to trigger the recount on Wednesday, the campaign said in a statement.

In the two counties Trump chose for the recount, Democrat Joe Biden received 577,455 votes compared with 213,157 for Trump. Biden won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. Trump’s campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying Wednesday that they were the sight of the “worst irregularities” although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“The people of Wisconsin deserve to know whether their election processes worked in a legal and transparent way,” said Wisconsin attorney Jim Troupis, who is working with the Trump campaign. “Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements. We will not know the true results of the election until only the legal ballots cast are counted.”

The recount, once formally approved by the elections commission chair, could start as soon as Thursday and no later than Saturday. It would have to be complete by Dec. 1.

Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. A 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin netted Trump an additional 131 votes.

Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes that year and opposed the recount brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Trump and other Republicans have made claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, without evidence. The state’s top elections chief and local officials have said there were no substantial reports of problems or wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregg Marshall has tendered his resignation as Wichita State Head Basketball Coach
Gregg Marshall resigns as head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State University
Bull elk in Smith County
Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas
Money
Kansas governor announces $37.5 million in grants for KS small businesses
Taylor Kinsey was arrested for taking a 17-year-old girl across Kansas state lines for...
Wichita woman took 17-year-old across state lines for prositution
Isaac Brown has been named interim head coach of the men’s basketball team following the...
Wichita State MBB: Brown Named Interim Head Coach

Latest News

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, right, sits with John Coates,...
Tokyo Olympics: Many rules, no partying, no hanging around
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Hurricane Iota’s destruction coming into focus in Nicaragua
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31.
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31