Valley Center, Liberal among latest KS school districts moving more students to remote learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge across Kansas, two more of the state’s larger districts are moving all of their students to remote learning. In Valley Center, students at the high school switched from a hybrid model (two days in class, three days remote) to full remote on Nov. 9. Starting next Monday (Nov. 23), every student in the district will learn remotely. This comes as the positive COVID-19 test rate in Sedgwick County exceeds 28 percent.

Within Valley Center schools, a note to parents from USD 262 Superintendent Dr. Cory Gibson said more than 34 students and staff members are home fighting the virus. There are 213 students who can’t attend in-person classes or activities because they either tested positive for COVID-19, are awaiting test results for COVID-19, or because they either live with someone who has the virus or have had close contact outside the home with someone who has it. Dr. Gibson said 59 staff members in the district are in the same situation.

“This past week, due to staff absences and a shortage of substitute teachers, we’ve had t temporarily transfer paraeducators, building aides, nursing staff, custodians, food-service workers, and principals to cover unfilled positions within our district,” Dr. Gibson said. “This is not sustainable for an extended timeframe.”

Elsewhere in the Wichita area, Derby Public Schools on Wednesday announced a change that moves students at one of its elementary schools to remote learning. The decision to temporarily move Cooper Elementary School students out of the classroom comes after the district reported closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines at the school. The transition begins immediately and continues at least through Fall Break, the district said.

In Liberal in southwest Kansas, students in pre-k through eighth-grade students will begin remote learning on Nov. 30 and continue in that model through Jan. 15, 2021, scheduled to return to traditional learning at school on Jan. 19. Liberal High School students will continue with the hybrid model currently in place that has them mixing time in-person and remote, Liberal Public Schools Superintendent Renae Hickert said in a letter to parents.

“USD 480 staff would like to express our deep appreciation for your support, patience, and trust as we navigate these extraordinary circumstances as a school and a community. At the current time, offering in-person learning is difficult due to effects the pandemic is having on our community. The move to remote learning has become necessary,” Hickert said.

Dr. Gibson acknowledged the added strain on some families that remote learning brings.

“As individuals and as a community, we all need to refocus our efforts and commitment in order to stabilize/decrease the transmission of COVID-19,” he said. “In order to reopen our doors, we need your help. Please follow the same safety protocols in the community as our students and staff do while they are in school.”

These protocols include the basic COVID-19 health guidelines of wearing masks in public, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands more frequently, and staying home when sick.

