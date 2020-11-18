Advertisement

Wichita police locate family of wandering toddler

Eyewitness News KWCH
Eyewitness News KWCH(Eyewitness News KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The child has been identified and is safe.

Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a 2-year-old girl.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Old Manor and Countryside (near Mt. Vernon and Oliver) for a welfare check. A toddler, approximately two years old, was found wandering in the area.

The police department said it is working to identify this girl and reunite her with her family.

If you have any information to help in this investigation, please call 911 immediately.

