Wichita police locate family of wandering toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The child has been identified and is safe.

Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a 2-year-old girl.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Old Manor and Countryside (near Mt. Vernon and Oliver) for a welfare check. A toddler, approximately two years old, was found wandering in the area.

The police department said it is working to identify this girl and reunite her with her family.

If you have any information to help in this investigation, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.