Wichita Public Schools deploying laptops to elementary students for possible move to remote learning after Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools are working on deploying devices to all elementary students that are currently in face-to-face learning.

The school district is working on deploying more than 11,000 devices leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Once deployment is completed over the next few weeks, we will have met our goal of providing technology to all elementary and secondary students,” a Facebook post read by the Wichita School District.

This week our Information Services and Technology staff have begun deployment of more than 11,000 devices to WPS... Posted by Wichita Public Schools on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

United Teachers of Wichita President Kimberly Howard said the district was deploying the devices leading into the holiday due to the possibility of severe staffing shortages and moving to fully remote classes until Dec. 6.

This is possible due to the district finally receiving some of the laptops they have been waiting on for months due to shortages, according to Howard.

Earlier this week, the Wichita School District also urged cities within its area to enforce the county’s mask mandate to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It cited already existing staffing shortages and having to possibly shut down some schools.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.