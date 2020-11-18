Wind-blown warm-up today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer start to our Wednesday, but the breeze is making wake-up temperatures in the 40s feel like the 30s. Later today temperatures top-out in the 70s alongside sunny skies.

The wind is our main weather worry today. A south breeze occasionally gusting between 40 and 50 mph will raise the risk of wildfires across the state in addition to blowing over lawn and patio furniture. Both a wind advisory and red flag warning are in effect today for all of central Kansas.

High temperatures in the middle to upper 70s (80s?) today and Thursday will place parts of Kansas in record high territory. Those number are also 20 to 25 degrees above normal.

Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend. Expect some rain across far western Kansas late Friday night followed by occasional light to moderate rain statewide on Saturday. The rain should mix with snow over northwest Kansas, but the Wichita area will remain wet and not white.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and very windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; windy and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 52.

Fri: High: 64. Low: 47. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 56. Low: 40. Cloudy with rain.

Sun: High: 49. Low: 29. Showers early; decreasing clouds and breezy.

Mon: High: 54. Low: 33. Mix of sun and clouds.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 49. More clouds than sun.

