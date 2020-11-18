Advertisement

Wind-blown warm-up today

Weather forecast
Weather forecast(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warmer start to our Wednesday, but the breeze is making wake-up temperatures in the 40s feel like the 30s. Later today temperatures top-out in the 70s alongside sunny skies.

The wind is our main weather worry today. A south breeze occasionally gusting between 40 and 50 mph will raise the risk of wildfires across the state in addition to blowing over lawn and patio furniture. Both a wind advisory and red flag warning are in effect today for all of central Kansas.

High temperatures in the middle to upper 70s (80s?) today and Thursday will place parts of Kansas in record high territory. Those number are also 20 to 25 degrees above normal.

Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend. Expect some rain across far western Kansas late Friday night followed by occasional light to moderate rain statewide on Saturday. The rain should mix with snow over northwest Kansas, but the Wichita area will remain wet and not white.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and very windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; windy and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 52.

Fri: High: 64. Low: 47. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 56. Low: 40. Cloudy with rain.

Sun: High: 49. Low: 29. Showers early; decreasing clouds and breezy.

Mon: High: 54. Low: 33. Mix of sun and clouds.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 49. More clouds than sun.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregg Marshall has tendered his resignation as Wichita State Head Basketball Coach
Gregg Marshall resigns as head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State University
Bull elk in Smith County
Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas
Money
Kansas governor announces $37.5 million in grants for KS small businesses
Isaac Brown has been named interim head coach of the men’s basketball team following the...
Wichita State MBB: Brown Named Interim Head Coach
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.
Free Thanksgiving dinner available from Walmart, Ibotta

Latest News

Fire weather watches are posted for Wednesday
Fire weather likely Wednesday
Weather forecast
Sunny skies and Fall temps for Kansas today
Fire danger will increase through midweek with more wind on the way.
Fire danger increase through midweek
Weather forecast
After a cool morning, expect sunny skies and warmer weather today