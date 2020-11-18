WSU donors, longtime season ticket holders react to Gregg Marshall resignation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The news of Gregg Marshall’s resignation from his role as head coach of Wichita State University Men’s Basketball came with varied reactions from former players, students and long-time fans. Tuesday evening, Eyewitness News spoke with donors and longtime season ticket holders about where they stand with the program as it starts a new era under longtime assistant turned interim head Shocker coach Isaac Brown.

One longtime donor and season ticket holder said he’s reconsidering his financial support of Wichita State University because he feels that Gregg Marshall should still be the head coach. Other season ticket holders said they’ll support the Shockers regardless.

A big change came officially Tuesday when the winningest coach in the history of Wichita State Men’s Basketball resigned, more than a month after the launch of an investigation into accusations of verbal and physical abuse.

It was news 30-year donor and season ticket holder Al Higdon didn’t want to hear.

“I can’t imagine what was done was a dischargeable offense. I’m not speaking for any group. I wish something could’ve been worked out that would be amicable for all that would’ve allowed coach (Marshall) to stay in his position,” Higdon said.

Higdon was one of more than 100 supporters who added his name to an ad in the Wichita Eagle that backed Marshall after allegations surfaced and the coach denied them.

“What (Marshall) has done for the university, the community and so many of his players as a mentor, I hate to see it put aside,” Higdon said.

When asked if he’ll continue to buy season tickets, he said, “I’ve got to think about that.”

Other longtime season ticket holders said their support for the program won’t change, despite their disappointment concerning Marshall’s resignation.

Chris Wettig, who’s been a season ticket holder for more than two decades, said he’s skeptical about the allegations against Marshal land wants answers as to exactly what happened. While he’s sad to see the coach leave, he’s among those planning to continue filling his seat inside Charles Koch Arena.

“I’ve always been a Shocker. I graduated from there and have been a season ticket holder for more than 20 years, and will continue to support the school,” Wettig said.

