4You: Kansas school district steps up after COVID-19 impacts food services
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Food service employees with McPherson Public Schools went above and beyond to make sure that students in the rival district of Buhler didn’t miss a meal.
The kitchen staff at Buhler High School is in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
“One of our Core Expectations is to be Champions for All Kids and our colleagues at McPherson are demonstrating that this week,” said Buhler USD 313 after McPherson Public Schools food service employees delivered breakfast and lunch to high school students.
