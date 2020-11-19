4You: Kansas school district steps up after COVID-19 impacts food services

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Food service employees with McPherson Public Schools went above and beyond to make sure that students in the rival district of Buhler didn’t miss a meal.

The kitchen staff at Buhler High School is in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

“One of our Core Expectations is to be Champions for All Kids and our colleagues at McPherson are demonstrating that this week,” said Buhler USD 313 after McPherson Public Schools food service employees delivered breakfast and lunch to high school students.

HUGE thanks to our friends at USD 418 McPherson for delivering lunch to Buhler High School while our kitchen staff is... Posted by Buhler USD 313 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.